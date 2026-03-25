Iran strikes targets across Middle East after Trump indicated talks had advanced

Published by Williams Perdomo 25 de marzo, 2026

Iran launched a fresh barrage of missiles at countries across the Middle East on Wednesday, hours after President Donald Trump signaled tentative progress in diplomatic efforts to end the war.

The conflict that began Feb. 28 with U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran has spread rapidly across the Middle East, causing a sharp drop in global energy markets.

Iran launched a barrage of "precision-guided" missiles and drones against Israel and bases hosting US forces in Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard said early Wednesday.

AFP images captured the trails of rockets streaking across the skies over Netanya, an Israeli coastal city, while anti-aircraft sirens blared across much of the country's central region.

05:00 am No negotiations have taken place between US, Iran: Tehran envoy to Pakistan

10:32 25/03/2026 10:32 25/03/2026 Iran's ambassador to Pakistan on Wednesday said there had been no talks between Washington or Tehran, after US President Donald Trump signalled tentative progress in diplomatic efforts to end the war.



"We have also heard such details through the media, but according to my information -- and contrary to Trump's claims -- so far no negotiations, direct or indirect, have taken place between the two countries," said ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam, adding that it was "natural that friendly countries are always engaged in consultations with both sides to end this illegitimate aggression".

04:33 am Israel claims to have attacked two naval missile production facilities in Tehran 09:33 25/03/2026 09:33 25/03/2026 The Israeli military announced Wednesday that it had attacked two naval cruise missile production facilities operating under Iran's Defense Ministry in Tehran.



"In recent days, the Israeli air force acting on IDF intelligence struck two key naval cruise missile production sites in Tehran," the military said.



According to the statement, the facilities were used to "develop and manufacture long-range naval cruise missiles capable of rapidly destroying targets at sea and on land."



The strikes "represent another step in deepening the damage done to the regime's military production infrastructure", the military added.



04:00 am The Strait of Hormuz 09:32 25/03/2026 09:32 25/03/2026 As the warring sides traded attacks, attention remained focused on the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the key route through which one-fifth of the world's crude oil flows.



In a message released by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Tehran assured safe passage through the strait to"non-hostile vessels."



However, the IMO cited a statement by Iran's Foreign Ministry stating that passage would not be granted to vessels belonging to "the aggressor parties, namely the United States and the Israeli regime."





03:40 am "A very big gift." 09:31 25/03/2026 09:31 25/03/2026 Israel also announced it would launch new missile strikes against the "infrastructure of the Iranian terrorist regime."



"The sounds, the explosions, the missiles -- they are part of our daily life now," a 35-year-old woman in Tehran told AFP by telephone.

