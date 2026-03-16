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Kast begins construction of barriers on Chile's border with Peru and Bolivia

The government gave a 90-day deadline for the construction of these barriers, although it did not specify the type of infrastructure that will enclose three departments in the north of the country.

Machinery that will build the border fence with Peru and Bolivia.

Machinery that will build the border fence with Peru and Bolivia.AFP

Diane Hernández
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Diane Hernández

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The newly elected president of Chile, José Antonio Kast, on Monday launched construction of barriers on the border with Peru, which he promised during his campaign, to stop the entry from that country and Bolivia of irregular migrants, AFP reported.

The government gave a deadline of 90 days for the construction of these barriers, although it did not specify the type of infrastructure that will enclose three departments in the north of the country.

"Today we begin to stop irregular migration," Kast told reporters, standing in front of the bulldozer digging a deep trench near the Chacalluta border crossing in the city of Arica, on the border with Peru.

Migration to Chile

Data from the 2024 Census and Chile's National Institute of Statistics show that approximately 1.6 million migrants live in Chile, about 8.8% of the population.

The main origins are:

  • Venezuela
  • Peru
  • Colombia
  • Bolivia

In recent estimates:

  • Peruvians: more than 260,000 residents.
  • Bolivians: about 180,000 residents.

    Migration is mainly concentrated in the northern regions of Chile, close to the borders with Peru and Bolivia.

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