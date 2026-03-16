Kast begins construction of barriers on Chile's border with Peru and Bolivia

Published by Diane Hernández 16 de marzo, 2026

The newly elected president of Chile, José Antonio Kast, on Monday launched construction of barriers on the border with Peru, which he promised during his campaign, to stop the entry from that country and Bolivia of irregular migrants, AFP reported.

The government gave a deadline of 90 days for the construction of these barriers, although it did not specify the type of infrastructure that will enclose three departments in the north of the country.

"Today we begin to stop irregular migration," Kast told reporters, standing in front of the bulldozer digging a deep trench near the Chacalluta border crossing in the city of Arica, on the border with Peru.