Rick Scott assures that Delcy Rodríguez 'is despicable' and demands free elections in Venezuela

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 2 de mayo, 2026

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) launched a harsh criticism against the leadership of Delcy Rodriguez in Venezuela, refusing to grant her any recognition as a legitimate president.

In recent statements, the Florida lawmaker described Rodriguez as a shadowy figure directly linked to the criminal structures that have suffocated the South American country for years.

For Scott, Rodriguez does not represent a democratic transition, but a continuation of the repressive tactics of the old regime. "She is not the president. She's the head of a cartel, that's what she is. She's despicable," the senator stated.

The Republican senator emphasized that Rodriguez's past in Nicolás Maduro's state apparatus disqualifies her from leading any normalization process. According to Scott, her participation in Chavismo's power structures makes her complicit in the systemic human rights violations documented in the country.

"She was part of Maduro's regime. She was part of the torture chambers. She was part of what they did to political prisoners," Scott said, stressing that there is ample evidence of her role in the machinery of repression.

The senator insisted that the cessation of persecution is a non-negotiable condition for any progress towards democracy.

From his perspective, Venezuela's stability and its ability to attract investment depend exclusively on a change of leadership through popular vote. The lawmaker argued that, under Rodriguez, the country will not be able to consolidate itself as a reliable ally for the United States.

"All political prisoners have to be released. The oppression has to stop, and we have to have an election soon," the senator demanded.

Scott concluded that Venezuela's future must be decided by its citizens through "free and fair" processes. In his view, faced with a democratic choice, the Venezuelan people will reject those who have used power to imprison dissent.

"I think they will elect someone who really cares about them, not someone who put them in prison because of their political views," the lawmaker noted.