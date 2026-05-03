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Rubio to visit Vatican after Trump clashes with Pope Leo XIV

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Italy and the Vatican this week. He is not scheduled to meet with Pope Leo XIV.

Leo XIV and Marco Rubio, during a meeting in May 2025. File image

Leo XIV and Marco Rubio, during a meeting in May 2025. File imageAFP.

Alejandro Baños
Published by
Alejandro Baños

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel this week to Rome and Vatican City for a meeting with his counterparts from the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and of Italy, Antonio Tajani.

He is also scheduled to hold talks with Italy's defense minister, Guido Crosetto.

Rubio's visit comes weeks after a dialectical confrontation between President Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV in the wake of actions taken by Washington in the conflict against Iran.

Despite being close to Pope Leo XIV this week, Rubio is not scheduled to meet with the head of the Catholic Church.

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