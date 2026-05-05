Connecticut Democrat Gov Lamont signs bill limiting ICE operations in the state

Published by Just The News 5 de mayo, 2026

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, signed a bill on Monday that will limit U.S. Immigration and Enforcement operations in his state.

State Democrats originally wanted a ban on ICE agents wearing face masks while carrying out their duties. Amendments to the bill allow the agents to wear masks if they are "medical grade" and meant to protect the agent's health and not to hide their identity, accoring to local news outlet WTNH.

The new law also bars warrantless arrests near churches, schools, hospitals and courthouses, while giving residents and the state attorney general new avenues to bring civil rights lawsuits against ICE agents.

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