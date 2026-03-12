LIVE | Irán acusa a la UE de "complicidad" en los ataques de Israel y EEUU

An F18 is laid out from the USS Abraham Lincoln. NAVCENT Public Affairs .

Published by Israel Duro 12 de marzo, 2026

The ayatollahs' threat of a barrel of crude oil at $200 is closer to fruition on the 13th day of war in the Middle East. While Donald Trump and Netanyahu insist that Iran's military capability is on the floor, Tehran's continued attacks on key economic hotspots in the region, mainly oil installations or ships attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz, are destabilizing the world economy with the price of black gold soaring back above $100 per barrel.

Official sources confirmed that the new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei suffered leg injuries in the attack that cost the life of his father and predecessor in office, but is at the helm of the country.

The times correspond to Eastern Time.

07:36 am Iran accuses EU of "complicity" in Israel and US attacks 12:08 12/03/2026 12:08 12/03/2026 The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman on Thursday accused the European Union of "complicity" in the US and Israeli attacks against the Islamic Republic.



"The indifference and acquiescence of the European Union to the aggression, brutalities and atrocities of the United States and Israelare no less than complicity," Esmail Baqai said in a message on X.

07:15 am Israel announces it has attacked facilities in Iran where it claims nuclear weapons are being developed 12:43 12/03/2026 12:43 12/03/2026 TheIsraeli military said Thursday it had struck a facility in Iran where, it claims, nuclear weapons were being developed.



"The Israeli air force, acting on accurate intelligence from the armed forces, struck another facility in the Iranian nuclear program, the military said, adding that "the Taleqan complex was being used by the regime to advance critical capabilities toward the development of nuclear weapons."



The Taleqan complex apparently refers to a facility in Parchin, southeast of Tehran. According to the U.S. think tank Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS), which has been tracking the Iranian nuclear program, the Islamic republic conducted covert military activities there recently.

05:40 am Israel resumes bombing raids on Tehran 10:40 12/03/2026 11:35 12/03/2026 The Israeli military said it began a new wave of "large-scale" strikes across Iran on Thursday on the 13th day of the U.S.-Israeli war against the Islamic republic.



"The IDF has begun a wave of large-scale strikes against the infrastructure of the Iranian terrorist regime across Iran," the Israeli military said in a statement. Attacks have also intensified against Hezbollah targets in Beirut.

05:00 am. Gulf countries cut oil production by 10 million barrels per day, the "biggest disruption" in supply in history 10:07 12/03/2026 11:29 12/03/2026 Gulf countries cut their oil production by at least 10 million barrels a day in the face of the Middle East war's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, marking "the biggest disruption" to supply in history, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Thursday.



"Crude oil production is currently down by at least 8 million barrels per day (mb/d), along with another 2 mb/d" related to oil products (including condensates), which were "blocked," the IEA detailed in a report.

04:50 am The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil is back above $100 again 09:57 12/03/2026 11:35 12/03/2026 The price of a barrel of Brent North Sea crude oil returned above $100 a barrel on Thursday, despite unprecedented intervention by major powers in the market.



The 32 member countries of the International Energy Agency (IEA), including the United States, decided Wednesday to release a record 400 million barrels from their strategic reserves to calm supply concerns.



The United States, for its part, will release 172 million barrels. Economy Trump authorizes the Department of Energy to release 172 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón

04:08 am Iran launches new missile barrage against energy facilities in neighboring countries 10:08 12/03/2026 11:35 12/03/2026 The ayatollahs regime again targeted key facilities in neighboring countries in its quest to destabilize the world economy through the price of oil.



Overnight Wednesday night into Thursday, attacks were reported in Kuwait, Iraq, Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

03:25 am Uncertainty grows over the situation and whereabouts of Mojtaba Khamenei 10:01 12/03/2026 11:35 12/03/2026 Israeli intelligence and several Iranian diplomats said the new supreme leader was injured during the attack that killed his father in the initial stages of the conflict. The sources say Mojtaba Khamenei suffered leg injuries, but remains active, "in a safe place."