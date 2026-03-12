Three brothers of Iraqi origin are arrested for an attack on the US embassy in Norway

Published by Joaquín Núñez 11 de marzo, 2026

Three brothers were arrested for the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Norway. The brothers, aged between 20 and 30, are Norwegian citizens of Iraqi origin. As reported by Reuters, they have no criminal record. Authorities are charging them with an explosion near the embassyin which no one was injured.

About the event, the brothers reportedly left an improvised explosive device (IED) at the gate of the U.S. Embassy in Oslo. The homemade bomb exploded overnight Sunday and damaged the entrance to the consular section of the embassy. According to prosecutor Christian Hatlo, the brothers are "suspected of a terrorist attack."

"We are still working from several hypotheses. One of them is whether this is an order from a government entity. This is quite natural given the target—the US embassy—and the security situation the world is in today," the official said.

"We believe that one of them is the person who placed the bomb outside the embassy and that the other two were complicit in the act," he added, later remarking that he does not rule out that the brothers have links to "criminal networks."

Since the event, the local police have increased their presence around the embassy and reinforced security measures. Since the Trump Administration began the war with Iran, U.S. embassies in the Middle East have been placed on high alert.

"Although it is early in the investigation, it is important that the police have achieved what they characterize as a breakthrough in the case," Norway's Minister of Justice and Public Security, Astri Aas-Hansen said in a statement.