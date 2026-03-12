Senate pulse: Republicans block Democratic proposal to fund DHS that excludes ICE and CBP

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de marzo, 2026

Republicans rejected a bill introduced by Democrats in the Senate to fund Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agencies that do not enforce immigration laws.The situation comes as the department's shutdown now exceeds 26 days.

GOP Sen. Katie Britt argued that the Democrats' proposal is based on defunding law enforcement and open borders. "What we’ve just seen put forth by the Senator from Washington would effectively defund our law enforcement officers that are charged with keeping Americans safe. Look, we’re not going back to the era of defund police. We’re not doing it," Britt said in justifying the Senate Republicans' position.

In that regard, Britt noted that the conservatives' intention is to achieve funding for the entire Department of Homeland Security:

"It’s incumbent upon each and every one of us to figure out a pathway forward. We’ve heard more from our Democratic colleagues today on the floor than we have heard in the last [40] days. The last offer went back over to Democrats 13 days ago … Look, the people who sent us here expect more. They expect us to have tough conversations. They expect us to figure out a pathway forward. And that’s exactly what we’re trying to do today."

"Don't change the rules of the game"

Similarly, Republicans insist that Democrats keep pushing their political agenda rather than looking out for the interests and welfare of Americans. In addition, Britt asserted that, in her view, Democratic members set a dangerous precedent for earmark funding bills.

"Don’t change the rules of the game…The Senate is supposed to function in a meaningful way to do the work for the people that we serve. Coming out here and wanting to carve this or that without ever sitting down with your colleagues on the other side to talk about a pathway forward or to even talk about this plan is disingenuous. And it’s starting a new norm … And if this is the approach that we took, you would say we were breaking the Senate," she stressed.

"Fund the rest of DHS while continue on ICE" For their part, Democrats defended their proposal as seeking to partially reopen the department while negotiations over funding for immigration agencies continue. In that context, Senator Patty Murray, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, called for unanimous approval of a measure to temporarily fund several key agencies.



The initiative provides resources for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the United States Coast Guard and other agencies.



"All the bill I just offered does is fund the rest of DHS while talks continue on ICE and Border Patrol, and the simple fact is Republicans have already funded these agencies when they gave them more money, than most militaries by the way, in their Big Ugly Bill," Murray explained.



A threat to the security of Americans.

The situation comes at a time when experts are warning that there is a strong possibility of an attack on domestic soil as a result of the Trump Administration's attacks alongside Israel against Iran.

This Wednesday, Senator John Cornyn indicated that the department shutdown remains in place amid recent acts of Islamic terrorism, including the one in Austin last month, and as American students and families prepare for spring break travel.

Sen. Ted Cruz denounced that "once again, Democrats would rather play politics than do their job." The Republican insisted on calling for an agreement to resolve the situation:

"25 days into the shutdown and American travelers are waiting hours in airport lines, TSA agents are working without pay, and members of the Coast Guard are not receiving full paychecks."

Administration insists that a deal be reached

The White House, meanwhile, called for a deal to be reached. He insisted on demanding that the Democrats end the blockade to ensure the country's security:

"Americans’ safety and security are on the line each day the Democrat Shutdown continues. Democrats negotiated a bipartisan, full-year DHS funding bill, then walked away from the table, choosing illegal aliens over public safety and forcing these essential workers to serve without pay yet again."