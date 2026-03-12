Report to Senate puts cost of first 6 days of war with Iran at more than $11.3 billion

Published by Sabrina Martin 11 de marzo, 2026

Officials from the U.S. Department of Defense informed senators in a closed-door briefing that the first six days of the conflict with Iran generated an estimated cost in excess of $11.3 billion, according to three sources with knowledge of the meeting.

The presentation was made Tuesday before the Senate Appropriations subcommittee in charge of the defense budget. The figure represents a preliminary assessment of the cost of operations during the first stage of the military campaign.

Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons said Wednesday that the amount is likely to be higher once all elements of the operation are accounted for.

Debate over additional funding The estimate comes amid deliberations by President Donald Trump's administration over how much additional funding to request from Congress to cover increased military spending.

The White House is evaluating submitting a supplemental funding billto support operations, an initiative in which the appropriations subcommittee in charge of defense spending will play a key role in crafting the proposal.



Uncertainty about the duration of the conflict.

The duration of the war remains uncertain. On Tuesday, Trump said the conflict could end "very soon," though he also noted that statements by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth -who described the campaign as "just the beginning"—might also prove accurate.

"I think you could say both," the chairman said.

Tensions escalate in the Strait of Hormuz



Tensions have also escalated in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategic shipping lanes for energy trade.

At least three vessels have been attacked in the area, an incident that Trump warned could prompt an escalation of U.S. military operations against Iran.

U.S. Central Command reported Wednesday that its forces "eliminated" 16 Iranian minelayers and several naval vessels near the strait in operations aimed at protecting international shipping at that key point.