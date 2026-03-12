Security expert Hugo Achá on the conflict in Iran: "Trump does not want to harm the Iranian people"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 11 de marzo, 2026

Voz News anchor and executive director, Karina Yapor, interviewed political analyst and security and defense expert, Hugo Achá, on the political impact of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.the U.S.-Israel war against Iran in the Middle East and how this could spread across the world as well.

"From a military operations standpoint, I think we are getting very close to the end of the war. The issue goes through the formal request by the United States toward its ally Israel to reduce its attacks on critical power generation and transfer infrastructure inside Iran. [...] President Donald Trump does not want to harm the Iranian people, he does not want in an eventual transition to cause damage that could be difficult to repair," said Achá.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.