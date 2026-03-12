Russia: 15 defendants sentenced to life in prison for Moscow concert hall terrorist attack in 2024

Several of those charged in the Moscow Crocus City Hall bombing during the trial AFP .

Published by Virginia Martínez 12 de marzo, 2026

(AFP) A Russian court Thursday sentenced 15 men to life in prison for the 2024 terrorist attack on a Moscow concert hall that left 150 people dead.

On March 22, 2024, a commando broke into Crocus City Hall, opened fire on the crowd and set the venue ablaze. The attack, the deadliest in Russia in two decades, was claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State (ISIS).

Four of the defendants, all citizens of Tajikistan, a Muslim-majority former Soviet republic in Central Asia, were convicted of direct involvement and 11 of complicity.

The attack, which also left 600 wounded, including children, deeply shocked the country.