Magic hold on against Cavaliers for fifth straight win

Published by Alejandro Baños 12 de marzo, 2026

The Orlando Magic earned their fifth consecutive victory by defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers (128-122) at the Kia Center. With this win, the Magic close the gap with the Cavs in the Eastern Conference standings and remain in a playoff spot.

Desmond Bane was responsible for the Magic's victory. The 27-year-old point guard put 35 points on the scoreboard, making 12 of the 19 shots he attempted from the field. He also grabbed 6 rebounds and dished out 6 assists.

"The thing I loved about it most -- I thought we just came into it with the right mindset, right mentality. Knew what it was going to take. We were able to get it done," Bane said after the matchup against the Cavaliers. "We're playing the right way and I think we're sacrificing for each other on both ends of the floor."

Paolo Banchero added 25 points, while Tristan da Silva scored 23.

On the other side of the court, James Harden was the Cavaliers' top scorer with 30 points, and Donovan Mitchell added 25.

Kawhi lifts Clippers

Just like the Magic, the Los Angeles Clippers are in top form. They have won their sixth of their last seven, most recently defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves (153-128) at the Intuit Dome.

With 45 points, Kawhi Leonard reigned over the court. The Clippers star made 15 of the 20 shots he attempted from the field against the Timberwolves, in addition to scoring 6 3-pointers.

Leonard was joined by Darius Garland, with 21 points, and Bennedict Mathurin, with 22.

For the Timberwolves, their star, Anthony Edwards, was the only one who stepped up against the Clippers (36 points).