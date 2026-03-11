At least 46 political prisoners died in Cuban jails after 2021 protests

Published by Virginia Martínez 11 de marzo, 2026

At least 46 people detained for their participation in the historic anti-government protests of July 11, 2021 in Cuba died in custody after alleged delays or deliberate denial of medical care in prison, civil society organizations denounced during a hearing before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

The complaint was presented within the framework of the current period of sessions of the IACHR, which is being held in Guatemala City, Guatemala. As explained by Camila Rodriguez, director of the Justice 11J organization, at least 46 inmates died between January 2025 and the first days of March 2026, AFP reported.

Rodriguez stated that the deaths were caused by the "deliberate denial or delay of medical attention" in the penitentiaries. In several cases, he added, prisoners were transferred to hospitals when their state of health "was already irreversible."

294 documented cases without medical attention

According to monitoring by civil organizations, the deaths are part of a total of 294 documented cases of detainees who were denied medical attention during that period.

"To date, we are not aware of independent investigations or prison officials being held accountable for these deaths in state custody," the activist noted during the hearing.

The 11J protests The protests of July 11, 2021, the largest recorded on the island since Fidel Castro took power in 1959, mobilized thousands of people who took to the streets chanting "we are hungry" and "down with the dictatorship."



The demonstrations left at least one dead, dozens injured and hundreds arrested.

Deprivation of liberty in Cuba: "A systematic tool of punishment"

Also speaking during the hearing was Cristhian Jimenez, who stated that deprivation of liberty in Cuba continues to be "a systematic tool of punishment against those who exercise human rights such as freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, association and protest."

Jimenez also pointed out that the excarceration of more than 500 people detained after the protests, carried out a year ago, was marked by "ambiguities, political discretion and lack of transparency." He said six of those people were subsequently returned to prison, including several considered "prisoners of conscience" by Amnesty International.

"Today, one year later, the reality is unequivocal. Repression in Cuba continues," he said.

The hearing was also attended by representatives of the Center for Documentation of Cuban Prisons, the Civil Association Programs and the Initiative for Research and Advocacy, among other organizations.