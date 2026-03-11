Judge closes investigation against Elon Musk for suspended X accounts in Brazil

Published by Diane Hernández 11 de marzo, 2026

A Brazilian judge ordered Tuesday to shelve an investigation against Elon Musk for allegedly using his X platform to breach court orders and tempt against public institutions.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes had opened an investigation in 2024 against the businessman "for obstruction of justice" and other crimes, amid a lengthy battle between the Brazilian justice system and X on freedom of expression and regulation of digital platforms.

According to police reports cited by the court, figures linked to former president Jair Bolsonaro operated a "digital militia" by getting their X accounts, despite being blocked, to spread "false information" and whip up political polarization, AFP referred.

"Operational failures" that were remedied

Prosecutors requested to file the case after finding no evidence of "disobedience" on the part of the platform, but only "operational failures" that were remedied.

Moraes conceded.

"No evidence was gathered to support the initial thesis of malicious use of the social network X to tempt against the authority of the Brazilian Judiciary," said the magistrate, according to the ruling obtained by AFP.

Moraes: central figure in judicial decisions on the regulation of social networks

Moraes has been a central figure in judicial decisions on social network regulation in Brazil, including the temporary blocking of X in 2024, and in the trial that sentenced Bolsonaro to 27 years in prison for coup-plotting.

Those actions earned him U.S. sanctions last July, imposed by the administration of President Donald Trump, who called the trial against his ally Bolsonaro a "witch hunt."

The measures were lifted in December, following efforts by the government of leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to recompose diplomatic ties between Brasilia and Washington.