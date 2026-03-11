Tragedy in Switzerland: at least six dead and five injured after bus fire reportedly caused by arson

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 10 de marzo, 2026

At least six people were killed and five others injured Tuesday in the Swiss town of Kerzers after a bus caught fire in an incident authorities say may have been caused intentionally. The fire broke out at around 6:25 p.m. local time on a bus traveling on the main street of the small town, which is located about 20 kilometers west of the Swiss capital Bern. Videos shared on social media showed huge flames shooting out of the vehicle's windows as a dense column of black smoke billowed into the sky.

According to Fribourg Police Sergeant Frederic Papaux, the fire "left at least six dead and five injured, three of them seriously". He also explained that the authorities were investigating the possibility that it may have been deliberately set, which could represent an act of terrorism in a country that has not been a major focus of such acts in recent years. Several witnesses told the Swiss newspaper Blick that a man inside the bus "spilled gasoline and set himself on fire," which reportedly caused the tragedy. "Police are currently treating the fire as a man-caused incident, and even as a deliberate act," Papaux said, without offering further details.

In a statement, Freiburg police confirmed that prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation "to determine the exact circumstances of the tragedy." Similarly, police detailed that their officers secured the area with police tape while firefighters and emergency crews continued to work nearby. "Emergency services rushed to the scene and found the vehicle completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters conducted rescue and extinguishing operations. A security perimeter was set up," the Swiss police force explained.

Another spokesman said the fire may have been started "deliberately" and added that police would not reveal whether the alleged perpetrator was among the injured or deceased.

Local media reported that several ambulances and a rescue helicopter attended the scene of the incident and reported that three of the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment, while two other people were treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.