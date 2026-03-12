Indian Wells: Djokovic gives up against Draper; Alcaraz remains unbeatable

Published by Alejandro Baños 12 de marzo, 2026

After an intense battle on the Californian court, Novak Djokovic said goodbye to the ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells after losing in three sets (4-6, 6-4, 7-6) to Jack Draper, the tournament's defending champion, in the round of 16. The match lasted more than two and a half hours.

The British player, who was able to turn the scoreboard around against the male tennis player with the most Grand Slams in history, was returning to the courts after recovering from a long injury he suffered in August last year.

Despite the defeat, Djokovic, five-time champion of the tournament, showed he was "proud" of the performance he gave on the court of the first ATP Masters 1000 of the season.

"Right now I have a bitter taste, losing a match like this hurts. But I'm proud of myself for fighting and really giving it my all on court," he said. "Obviously I lost to a great player, and it was a very even match, but yes I'm a little disappointed, I wish I had done better."

In the quarterfinals, Draper will face Russian Daniil Medvedev, who easily overcame American Alex Michelsen in two sets (6-2, 6-4).

No one against Alcaraz

The number one in the ATP ranking, Carlos Alcaraz, defeated Casper Ruud of Norway in two sets (6-1 and 7-6). The Spaniard remains undefeated in 2026, proving that, at the moment, there is no better tennis player than him.

"The first set was incredible, I am very happy with my level", commented Alcaraz at the end of the duel against Ruud.

In the quarterfinals, the Spanish tennis player will face British Cameron Norrie, who got rid of Australian Rinky Hijikata in two sets (6-4 and 6-2).