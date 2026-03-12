Trump defends continuing the offensive against Iran: 'We don't want to leave early'

Published by Sabrina Martin 11 de marzo, 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump defended the continuation of the offensive against Iran and warned against an early withdrawal from the military operation. "We don't want to leave early, do we? We got to finish the job, right?" he said, referring to the ongoing campaign.

During the same message, the president maintained that the military operations have had a significant impact. "Over the past 11 days, our military has virtually destroyed Iran," he declared, while describing the country as "a tough country."

Global release of oil reserves

Trump also announced a coordinated measure to contain the impact of the conflict on energy markets. The president said countries around the world will release 400 million barrels of oil from domestic reserves in a joint effort to stabilize global supply.

"I'm pleased to report that earlier today, the International Energy Agency agreed to coordinate the release of a record 400 million barrels of oil from various national petroleum reserves around the world, which will substantially reduce the oil prices," Trump said.