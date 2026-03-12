Former Democratic Mayor Tiffany Henyard enters Georgia commission race as Republican

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 11 de marzo, 2026

Former Democratic Mayor Tiffany Henyard, whose tenure in the state of Illinois was marked by several scandals, announced Wednesday that she is seeking public office in Georgianow representing the Republican Party. Henyard has joined the race for a vacant seat on the Fulton County Commission to represent District 5 in the southern portions of that county in the state of Georgia. She is currently the only Republican candidate in the race and will face four Democratic challengers.

Henyard previously served as mayor of Dolton, Illinois, a Chicago suburb, becoming both the first woman elected to that office and the first woman to lead Thornton Township as township supervisor. Despite this, her time in office was marked by numerous scandals and harsh criticism from both Republican political opponents and local residents. After leaving office, a financial review found that the township's accounts showed a deficit of approximately $3.6 million. Although she has not been formally charged with any crime, federal authorities are investigating her handling of taxpayer funds during her tenure as Thornton Township supervisor.

Far from ending there, the truth is that the scandal that has been surrounding Henyard also reached her personal finances, after several media outlets revealed that she took trips to Las Vegas during her time as mayor and was subsequently ordered to pay $10,000 to a former landlord after allegedly failing to pay rent and causing damage to the property.

Henyard registered to vote in Georgia just two days after her defeat in the 2025 mayoral election. Her new campaign could face complications, considering that Fulton County records indicate candidates must have lived in the district for at least a year, and documents suggest the former mayor may not meet that residency requirement.