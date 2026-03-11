Democrats prolong DHS shutdown despite expert warnings about the risk of attacks on the homeland

Published by Williams Perdomo 11 de marzo, 2026

Senate Democrats maintain for the 25th day in a row the blockade to the Department of Homeland Security funding bill. A dangerous decision at a time when experts warn that there is a strong possibility of an attack on national territory as a result of the Trump Administration's attacks alongside Israel against Iran.

Sen. John Cornyn warned that the agency shutdown stands amid recent acts of Islamic terrorism, including the one in Austin last month, and as American students and families prepare for spring break travel.

He asserted that the Democrats' refusal affects the Department of Homeland Security's ability to keep Americans safe.

"At a time when spring break travel is spiking, damaging weather events are more likely, and terroristic threats are on the rise, it is shameful that Democrats have put Americans in this position once again to appease their progressive base, and I urge them to stop this charade and advance this critical funding," Cornyn said.

A threat to the safety and security of Americans

Sen. Ted Cruz denounced that "once again, Democrats would rather play politics than do their job." The Republican insisted on calling for an agreement to resolve the situation:

"25 days into the shutdown and American travelers are waiting hours in airport lines, TSA agents are working without pay, and members of the Coast Guard are not receiving full paychecks."

Cruz's message came in response to a message from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, in which he offered details about the airport meltdown. "It’s OUTRAGEOUS that Chuck Schumer and Democrats are playing politics at the expense of Americans," Duffy highlighted.

The White House joined the call for Democrats to end the blockade to ensure the country's security:

"Americans’ safety and security are on the line each day the Democrat Shutdown continues. Democrats negotiated a bipartisan, full-year DHS funding bill, then walked away from the table, choosing illegal aliens over public safety and forcing these essential workers to serve without pay yet again."

"It was never about people"

For her part, Sen. Katie Britt, chairwoman of the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, joined Senate Majority Leader John Thune and other members of the Senate Republican leadership to discuss the ongoing Democratic-led shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Britt styled the Democrats' position as "reckless and disingenuous."

"It’s a disappointing day. We are 38, 39 days past when we decided we would do a two-week CR, which we gave the Democrats in good faith to be able to have a conversation about the proper way to fund the Department of Homeland Security moving forward. We are now 24, 25 days into a government shutdown with a department that is actually charged with keeping Americans safe," he stressed.

He further explained that "[Democrats] are telling you they want to see reforms, but I am here to tell you that they have not come to the table. Despite countless offers to sit down and try to find a pathway forward, they will not even have a conversation with us."

"So, you are 38, 39 days past when we decided this pathway forward and agreed to them to work on this, and they have not sat down one time. Folks, that means that this is all about politics. It was never about people," he added.