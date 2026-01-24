Mexico, Cuba's only oil supplier after Maduro's capture, is considering cutting shipments to avoid retaliation from the White House

Published by Joaquín Núñez 23 de enero, 2026

Mexico evaluates stopping sending oil to Cuba in the face of possible retaliation by the Trump Administration. This was reported by Reuters, noting that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is mulling over the situation while the White House continues to increase its pressure toward the island.

Following the arrest of Nicolás Maduro in early January, Venezuelan oil shipments to Cuba have slowed, leaving Mexico as the largest supplier to the island that was already suffering massive blackouts and energy shortages.

This was pointed out by President Donald Trump last January 11 on his Truth Social account: "Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela. In return, Cuba provided 'Security Services' for the last two Venezuelan dictators, BUT NOT ANYMORE! (...) THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO!"

"Publicly, Sheinbaum has said Mexico will continue oil shipments to Cuba, saying they are based on long-term contracts and considered international aid. But the senior Mexican government sources said the policy is under internal review as anxiety grows within Sheinbaum's cabinet that the shipments could antagonize Trump," the cited media outlet reported.

"The government review of Cuban oil shipments has not been previously reported, and the sources requested anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter. It remains unclear what ultimate decision the Mexican government might take, with sources saying a complete halt, a reduction, and a continuation in full are all still on the table," it added.

In addition, according to Politico, the Trump Administration is analyzing new strategies to pressure the Cuban regime. After speaking with three sources, the media reported that Washington DC is considering "a total blockade on oil imports to the Caribbean country."