Trump appoints Erika Kirk to Air Force Academy board

Published by Sabrina Martin 10 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump appointed Erika Kirk, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, as a member of the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors, in the position previously held by her husband.

In a statement, presidential spokeswoman Olivia Wales said Charlie Kirk served proudly on the board and that his work inspired both future members of the Armed Forces and supporters around the world. According to the spokeswoman, Erika Kirk will continue that legacy and champion the U.S. Air Force.

The role of the Board of Visitors

The Board of Visitors of the United States Air Force Academy is composed of 16 members. Its mission is to advise the secretary of defense with recommendations on possible changes to the academy.

In addition, the body produces an annual report in which it evaluates various aspects of the institution, including cadet morale, financial status and academic performance.

Current members include Senator Markwayne Mullin, whom Trump recently chose as his nominee to head the Department of Homeland Security. Also serving on the board are Senators Tommy Tuberville, Kevin Cramer, Ted Budd and John Hickenlooper, among others.

The board's chairman, Rep. August Pfluger, told NBC affiliate KOAA that he had recommended Erika Kirk's appointment months ago and said he looks forward to working with her to continue the work her husband did.