Trump appoints Erika Kirk to Air Force Academy board
The widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, will fill the seat previously held by her husband.
President Donald Trump appointed Erika Kirk, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, as a member of the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors, in the position previously held by her husband.
In a statement, presidential spokeswoman Olivia Wales said Charlie Kirk served proudly on the board and that his work inspired both future members of the Armed Forces and supporters around the world. According to the spokeswoman, Erika Kirk will continue that legacy and champion the U.S. Air Force.
The role of the Board of Visitors
The Board of Visitors of the United States Air Force Academy is composed of 16 members. Its mission is to advise the secretary of defense with recommendations on possible changes to the academy.
In addition, the body produces an annual report in which it evaluates various aspects of the institution, including cadet morale, financial status and academic performance.
Current members include Senator Markwayne Mullin, whom Trump recently chose as his nominee to head the Department of Homeland Security. Also serving on the board are Senators Tommy Tuberville, Kevin Cramer, Ted Budd and John Hickenlooper, among others.
The board's chairman, Rep. August Pfluger, told NBC affiliate KOAA that he had recommended Erika Kirk's appointment months ago and said he looks forward to working with her to continue the work her husband did.
Politics
Erika Kirk, woke policy victims and astronauts among State of the Union address guests
Williams Perdomo
Charlie Kirk's legacy
Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, was appointed to the board in March 2025 and attended a meeting held in August of that year.
The activist died Sept. 10 after being assassinated on the campus of Utah Valley University. He was 31 years old and was an influential figure within the conservative movement, especially for his work on college campuses through Turning Point USA.
While on the board, Charlie Kirk criticized delays in the construction of the academy's chapel and advocated that the institution reinforce among cadets the idea of what distinguishes America as a nation.
After his death, Erika Kirk took over as executive director of Turning Point USA. Now, with her addition to the Board of Visitors, she will move into the same position her husband had held.