Trump confirms 'massive' naval deployment to Iran amid rising tensions

Published by Sabrina Martin 22 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump confirmed on Thursday that the United States is sending a "massive" naval force in the direction of Iran, although he stressed that his preference is not to have to employ it. The remarks came aboard Air Force One as he returned from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, amid rising tensions following a crackdown on demonstrations by Iranian authorities.

Trump explained that several U.S. ships are moving toward the region "just in case," and made clear that Washington is watching developments closely.

Among the recent deployments is the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which had been operating in the South China Sea and was spotted this week sailing toward the Middle East region, according to ship-tracking data. A U.S. Navy official confirmed that the carrier and three accompanying destroyers are heading west.

Joining this move is the USS George HW Bush, which sailed last week from Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. The aircraft carrier is currently in the Atlantic Ocean bound for Europe and, according to a post on its official Facebook page, is conducting live-fire exercises and other training activities.