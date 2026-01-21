Milei in Davos: 'America will be the beacon of light that will reignite the entire West'

Published by Williams Perdomo 21 de enero, 2026

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, Donald Trump's main ally in Latin America, lashed out against socialism in his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. In addition, the president assured that "America will be the beacon of light that will reignite the entire West."

In his third participation in Davos, Milei recalled that in 2024 he said that the West was in danger and in 2025 he said that different international organizations were promoting "a set of socialist policies elegantly tucked away to deceive people."

Socialism "always ends badly, [really] badly," Milei emphasized, referring to the "aberrant damage" it caused in Venezuela with the "establishment of a bloody narco-dictatorship whose terrorist tentacles spread throughout our continent."

But now, "the world has begun to wake up. The best proof of this is what is happening in America with the rebirth of the ideas of freedom, therefore America will be the beacon of light that will reignite the entire West," the president declared.