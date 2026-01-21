Trump in Davos: 'I love Europe but it's not heading in the right direction'

Published by Santiago Ospital 21 de enero, 2026

"I love Europe and I wanna see Europe go good but it's not heading in the right direction," President Donald Trump asserted Wednesday at the Davos Forum. The president arrives against a backdrop of growing tensions with allied European countries over Greenland.

"Certain places in Europe are not even recognizable," he maintained and recommended to those, whom he said he did not want to name so as not to generate disputes, that they could improve if they "follow what we are doing." In that sense, Trump listed achievements of the first year of his second term, in his words, "Growth as no country has ever seen before."