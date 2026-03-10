Canada: Shots fired at US consulate in Toronto
Police reported no fatalities or injuries.
The U.S. consulate in Toronto, Canada was the target of a shooting this Tuesday morning.
Toronto Police indicated that the shooting occurred at around 5:29 AM local time. Upon receiving a tip about some shots being fired in the vicinity of the consulate, several patrols went to the scene to respond to the attack.
Last week, a group of demonstrators gathered outside the consulate to protest against U.S. action in the Middle East conflict.