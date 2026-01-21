Tension in Davos over Greenland: Macron calls for aiming EU 'trade bazooka' at US

Published by Santiago Ospital 21 de enero, 2026

Discomfort in Davos. Not just from the higher-than-normal temperature in the Swiss city this season: The United States and Europe have been heating up confrontational rhetoric over Greenland. In recent hours, several European leaders called for action.

Their most vehement representative was French President Emmanuel Macron. The French leader argued that the European Union (E.U.), a bloc made up of 27 countries on the continent, "should not hesitate" to use its Anti-Coercion Instrument. Known as the "economic nuclear weapon" or "the economic bazooka," it allows limiting imports, investments and market access to third countries. So far, it has never been detonated.

"Europe has very strong tools now, and we have to use them when we are not respected," spurred Macron, who throughout his address launched several darts at Trump. Some, veiled: he referred without specifying to a "new colonial approach," "a shift towards a world without rules" and a resurgence of "imperial ambitions." Others were more direct:

"Competition from the United States of America through trade agreements that undermine our export interests, demand maximum concessions and openly aim to weaken and subordinate Europe, combined with an endless accumulation of new tariffs that are fundamentally unacceptable."

On this last point Macron has a particular affliction: France is one of the eight countries that Trump threatened with tariffs for having sent troops to Greenland. All products from those nations will have a 10% tariff starting Feb. 1, rising to 25% on June 1. This is, according to Trump, if a deal for the Arctic island remains unachieved.

Tensions that escalated further after Paris refused to participate in Washington's proposed Gaza Peace Board, and the latter responded by threatening 200% tariffs on French wine and champagne.

Although he did not name it, though perhaps alluded to it when he spoke of a lack of "respect", another private grievance weighing on his combative stance could be the personal messages leaked to the press by his U.S. counterpart.

Trump leaks a message from Macron



"From President Macron to President Trump." So begins the private message from the French president to the American that the latter made public on Tuesday, sharing a screenshot on Truth Social.

The mere publication of the private text generated a stir. However, the European leader's words did not reveal any position different from the one known so far: "I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland."

"We are totally in line on Syria," he also wrote referring to the recapture of ISIS terrorists escaped from a Syrian prison thanks to cooperation between Washington and Damascus. Regarding Iran: "We can do great things." Macron then proposed to him to organize a G7 meeting in Davos, to which he could invite marginal participation of Ukrainian, Danish, Syrian and Russian representatives. He also invited him to a one-on-one dinner in Paris. For the moment, Trump rejected the first one. On the second he kept silent.

The Republican also made public a message from the NATO secretary general, Mark Rutte. The two maintain a fluid relationship, as recalled by the viral nickname with which Rutte baptized him last year: "Daddy." This time, he opted for "dear."

"Mr. President, dear Donald - what you accomplished in Syria today is incredible. I will use my media engagements in Davos to highlight your work there, in Gaza, and in Ukraine. I am committed to finding a way forward on Greenland. Can't wait to see you. Yours, Mark."

E.U. pledges "massive" investment in Greenland

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned in her speech in Davos that Trump could end up plunging relations with the E.U. into a "dangerous downward spiral."

Von der Leyen assured that Trump's proposed tariffs are a "mistake," recalling that Washington and Brussels agreed in July last year on a trade deal. "In politics as in business, a deal is a deal," she said.

Speaking specifically of Greenland, he argued that he shared U.S. "objectives" for security in the region but that "sovereignty and integrity" of the semi-autonomous Danish territory were "non-negotiable."

She also promised "massive European investment surge" in investment in Greenland, as well as increased funding for its neighboring region: "In particular, I believe we should use our defence spending surge on a European icebreaker capability and other equipment vital to the Arctic security."

"Europe must speed up its push for independence, from security to economy, from defence to democracy," she concluded.