The president of the European Commission met with U.S. lawmakers to address Trump's interest in Greenland

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 19 de enero, 2026

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with several members of the U.S. Congress in the Swiss town of Davos on Monday to discuss a range of issues, including not only transatlantic trade, but also the intentions of President Donald Trump to acquire Greenland.

"In Davos, I met with a bipartisan delegation from the United States Congress. We discussed our shared efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. This process benefits from strong EU–US coordination, from security guarantees to a pathway to prosperity. I also addressed the need to unequivocally respect the sovereignty of Greenland and of the Kingdom of Denmark. This is of utmost importance to our transatlantic relationship. At the same time, the European Union remains ready to continue working closely with the United States, NATO, and other allies, in close cooperation with Denmark, to advance our shared security interests," von der Leyen wrote in a statement.

Similarly, von der Leyen noted that transatlantic trade and investment represent "a key asset" for both the European and U.S. economies and warned that "tariffs harm these shared interests." The comments by the European bloc's president come as Trump continues to push for Washington to finally take control of Greenland, the semi-autonomous Arctic territory that is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. While there has been clear opposition from several European allies, the Republican leader this week announced plans to impose 10% tariffs on goods from eight European countries as part of his strategy to finally take over a territory that he and several members of his administration have said is crucial to the country's geopolitical interests.