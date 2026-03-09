World Baseball Classic: Japan advances while Dominican Republic and Mexico showcase their power

Published by Carlos Dominguez 9 de marzo, 2026

The World Baseball Classic entered a decisive phase of the group phase on Sunday: Japan secured its qualification, and both Dominican Republic and Mexico achieved resounding victories via the mercy rule.

The Japanese side had Masataka Yoshida as the standout, driving in two runs in a tense duel that finished 4-3, with home runs by Alex Hall and Rixon Wingrove in the ninth inning.

"He's having a great time, especially in pressure situations," manager Hirokazu Ibata said of Yoshida. "He's a solid player and I'm very proud of him."

Taisei Ota, Japan's closer in this tournament, pitched one inning in which he allowed two runs before securing his second save of the championship.

With three wins, Japan secured the top spot in Group C with one game remaining.

Dominican Republic shows its strength

The Dominican Republic had its best performance in the tournament after beating the Netherlands 12-1.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Junior Caminero, Austin Wells and Juan Soto connected home runs that left the European side defeated via the mercy rule, applied when the difference is at least 10 runs from the seventh inning on.

"It doesn't matter if we win by knockout, by one or by two runs; the essential thing is to take the game," said Albert Pujols. "All the credit goes to the guys. Our goal is to win the championship, that's what we came here for."

While the offense shined, the Dominican pitchers also responded. Luis Severino worked four complete innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 run, and relievers Albert Abreu and Abner Uribe covered three innings with 6 strikeouts combined.

"Plátano Power" remains at the top of Group D, while Nicaragua (0-3) was officially eliminated after falling 5-0 to Israel (1-1) at Miami's LoanDepot Park.

Cuba overcomes Colombia with authority

A 4-run first inning and a 3-run sixth inning set Cuba on its way to a 7-4 victory over Colombia in the duel in Group A.

Ariel Martínez and Erisbel Arruebarrena provided the offensive power with a home run each.

"We are in a position to continue working," manager Germán Meza said, "We have a 2-0 lead; without getting confident, what we have to do is continue working."

The third loss leaves Colombia eliminated from advancing to the knockout stage.

In another match, Panama pulled off a surprise by beating Canada at Hiram Bithorn Stadium.

After falling behind in the second and fourth innings, the Panamanians reacted with three runs in the sixth inning to take a lead that turned out to be definitive. Singles by Rubén Tejada and Enrique Bardfield Jr. made the difference for the Central Americans.

The game had a peculiar ending due to a rain delay in the top of the ninth inning.

Canada (1-2) suffered a painful loss that prevents them from closing in on Puerto Rico and Cuba, leaders of the group with two wins and no losses.

Mexico held Brazil scoreless

Without looking back, Mexico scored 16 runs in six innings vs. Brazil, putting them in the fight for qualification.

The Mexican side connected for 16 hits, including 4 home runs. Jarren Durán, Alejandro Kirk, Alek Thomas and Julián Ornelas knocked the ball out of the park, unleashing euphoria in a packed Daikin Park.

"One of the most special moments of my career," Ornelas said. "I'm just trying to enjoy it and see the Mexican fans here supporting us."

Mexico's 16-0 win carries the same weight as the 7-4 win by Italy, which earlier beat Great Britain and reaffirmed its status as a surprise contender for the group.

Group B is the only group in the tournament with three teams with 2-0 records.

Mexico and the United States will meet on Monday, while Italy will close with games on consecutive days against these teams.