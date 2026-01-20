Bessent warns from Davos about European trade retaliation for Greenland

Published by Sabrina Martin 19 de enero, 2026

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, warned Monday from the World Economic Forum in Davos that it would be imprudent for European countries to adopt trade retaliatory measures in the face of tariff threats posed by President Donald Trump regarding Greenland. Speaking to reporters on the first day of the forum, Bessent defended the White House's position and argued that the Danish autonomous territory in the Arctic is considered by Trump to be a strategic asset for the United States.

Greenland and strategic logic

Bessent insisted that Trump's position on Greenland should not be interpreted as an impulsive gesture but as a strategic assessment. As he explained, the president sees the control and security of that territory as a matter of national interest for the United States. In this context, he asked the European governments to be cautious about any commercial reaction that could aggravate the situation.

Asked about versions linking Trump's pressure with the Nobel Peace Prize, following an alleged message to the prime minister of Norway, Bessent was blunt. He said he had no knowledge of the letter and considered absurd the idea that the president is acting with the aim of obtaining such recognition.

Tariff threat and European response



Over the weekend, Trump announced that, starting Feb. 1, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden could face a 10 percent tariff on all goods shipped to the United States until Denmark agreed to cede Greenland.

Following the announcement, German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil said Europe was preparing responses, raising tensions over a potential transatlantic trade conflict. reckless and reiterated the need for caution.