Live Nation and Ticketmaster reach settlement with DOJ to close landmark antitrust case

Published by Diane Hernández 9 de marzo, 2026

Live entertainment company Live Nation reached a settlement with the Department of Justice (DOJ) to resolve the antitrust case it faced for allegedly illegally controlling the market for concerts and ticket sales in the country.

The settlement comes less than a week after the trial began in a Manhattan federal court, according to U.S. media reports.

According to information published by Politico and cited by Fox Business, the settlement calls for Live Nation to pay approximately $200 million in settlements to the states involved in the lawsuit.

Litigation dragging on since 2024

The litigation originated in May 2024, when the DOJ and 40 state attorneys general sued the company and its subsidiary Ticketmaster, accusing them of maintaining an illegal monopoly in the live events industry. Authorities argued that the group used its dominance in concert promotion, venue management and ticket sales to limit competition and force venues to sign exclusivity contracts.

As part of the agreement, Ticketmaster must open parts of its technology platform to competitors, allowing other ticketing companies to post tickets directly using its infrastructure. Among the companies that could benefit from this measure are SeatGeek and Eventbrite.

The pact also introduces limits on the exclusivity contracts that Ticketmaster has historically used with venues to secure exclusive ticket sales. According to the settlement, these contracts will be reduced to a maximum of four years and will allow venues to allocate a portion of their tickets to competing platforms.

The company controls around 78% of the main amphitheaters in the country

Another relevant point refers to Live Nation's control over the amphitheaters in the United States. The government argued during the process that the company controls around 78% of the main amphitheaters in the country, which gives it significant influence in the industry. As part of the resolution, the company must sell more than 10 amphitheaters, encourage the creation of independently operated venues and reduce its dominance in the live music ecosystem.

In addition, the agreement sets limits on service fees charged by Ticketmaster at its amphitheaters, which may not exceed 15% of the ticket price, according to the report.

The trial had recently begun with the impaneling of a 12-person jury and the start of witness testimony, but the settlement brings an early end to the court process. So far, Live Nation has not publicly responded to requests for comment on the settlement.