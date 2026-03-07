LIVE | Iran will not surrender, according to its president

Published by Alejandro Baños 7 de marzo, 2026

At the start of the eighth day of conflict, Iran's president, Masud Pezeshkian, assured that his country will not surrender, despite the warnings proclaimed by Donald Trump this Friday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Army carried out various ground and air offensives at various points in the Middle East region, in response to attacks perpetrated by the Iranian regime against U.S. facilities located in Israel, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

Times are Eastern Standard Time (EST).

04:32 Dubai airport resumes operations 10:32 07/03/2026 10:32 07/03/2026 After several hours paralyzed due to an operation to intercept Iranian missiles, the Dubai International Airport partially resumed operations.



"We have partially resumed our activities. We strongly request that you do not come to the airport unless you have been contacted by the airline to confirm the flight, as schedules may be subject to change," the facility said, AFP reported.