‘Daddy’: Rutte has unprecedented praise for Trump

Published by Williams Perdomo 25 de junio, 2025

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spared no praise for President Donald Trump during the NATO summit in The Hague, but did refer to him as "daddy."

Cameras caught Trump and Rutte in animated conversation as the U.S. leader commented that Israel and Iran were behaving like "two kids in a schoolyard."

At that point, Rutte commented to him that "then daddy has to sometimes use strong language to get [them to] stop."

The secretary general was referring to Trump’s comment in which he assured that the two countries "don't know what the f*** they're doing."

The situation came after the Republican expressed his fear that the truce he announced between Iran and Israel after 12 days of cross attacks collapsed.

At the NATO summit, the laudatory tone used by Rutte toward Trump, whom he called "dear Donald" several times, provoked expressions of surprise.

At a press conference at the end of the summit, Rutte defended the tone of his constant praise for the U.S. president, whom he called "good friend."

In addition, Rutte said Trump was a man of peace, for pushing for a truce between Israelis and Iranians, two days after the U.S. military bombed Iranian nuclear facilities.