Woman shoots at Rihanna's Beverly Hills home; singer unharmed

Published by Diane Hernández 9 de marzo, 2026

A woman was arrested Sunday after shooting several times at singer Rihanna's home in Beverly Hills, while the artist was inside the property, police authorities and U.S. media confirmed.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) reported that officers responded to a report of a "lethal weapon attack" that occurred Sunday afternoon. According to the police report, approximately 10 shots were fired from across the street in front of the residence.

The performer, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, was not injured, despite being in the home at the time of the incident, according to Fox News reported.

Suspect taken into custody

Authorities indicated that the suspect was arrested and taken into custody, although her identity and possible motives for the attack have not been released at this time.

The investigation remains open as police review the circumstances of the shooting.

The singer's residence

According to the Los Angeles Times, the artist lives in a colonial-style mansion in the Post Office neighborhood of Beverly Hills with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky.

The couple have three young children, a girl and two boys. It was not immediately clear if other family members were in the home at the time of the shooting.

At this time, authorities have not determined whether the shooting at Rihanna's home was motivated by an attempted personal attack, stalking or some other cause.