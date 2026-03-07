US supports Noboa in targeted attack on narco-terrorist network in Ecuador

Published by Sabrina Martin 6 de marzo, 2026

The U.S. military took part in an operation against a narcoterrorist network in Ecuador on Friday, in coordination with Ecuadorian forces, the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said.

According to the military agency, the action was part of a joint operation directed against narcoterrorist structures operating in the South American country. The command indicated that the mission included lethal kinetic strikes against these groups.

The operation was ordered by U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and executed under the supervision of Southern Command commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan.

Operation coordinated with Ecuador In its statement, the Southern Command congratulated U.S. forces and the Ecuadorian armed forces for what it described as a successful operation against narcoterrorist organizations in the country.

The institution noted that the action was part of cooperative efforts in the Western Hemisphere to disrupt and dismantle networks linked to drug trafficking and terrorism.



Message from the Department of Defense

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell released a video related to the attack and stated that the Department of Defense works with regional partners to detect, disrupt and destroy designated terrorist organizations that fuel violence and corruption.

Parnell explained that Ecuador asked the Department of Defense to conduct targeted actions as part of a shared objective to weaken these networks. He added that the operation seeks to demonstrate the impact of cooperation between countries and send the message that narcoterrorist groups will not find refuge in the hemisphere.