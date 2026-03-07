Published by Víctor Mendoza 7 de marzo, 2026

(AFP) Pope Leo XIV on Saturday named a new ambassador to the United States, amid diplomatic tensions over the Donald Trump administration's war on Iran and its hardline immigration policy.

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, 68, who previously served as the Holy See's ambassador to the United Nations in New York, was named apostolic nuncio to Washington D.C., the Vatican said in a statement.

He replaces Cardinal Christophe Pierre, who is retiring at age 80.