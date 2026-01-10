Security expert Hugo Achá on the situation in Venezuela: "Maduro's arrest has affected everything from Ukraine to Taiwan"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 9 de enero, 2026

Voz News anchor and executive director, Karina Yapor, interviewed political analyst and security and defense expert, Hugo Achá, on the newscast about the current political situation in Venezuela after the historic capture by the U.S. Army of the socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro on January 3, and its implications on the geopolitical chessboard.

"The arrest of Maduro has affected what happens from Ukraine to Taiwan and everything that happens in this hemisphere, from the southern border to Patagonia. [...] Chavismo was ridiculed in the execution of the operation, going by the fact that Maduro was placed not only as a target of a military nature but was placed at the disposal of a federal judge. Many people, even on the American left, tried to say that there had been a violation. No gentlemen, the same level of executive authority exercised by Obama for the elimination of Bin Laden has been carried out today", commented Achá.

