Trump announced that he will attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner for the first time
On social media, the president acknowledged that he had boycotted the event for years because the press was being "extraordinarily bad" to him.
Donald Trump assured that he will attend the upcoming White House Correspondents' Dinner. The president will attend his first dinner next April 26, since he historically decided to skip the traditional annual event that brings together officials, journalists, and celebrities.
While he never participated as a sitting president, he did participate as a celebrity on several occasions. The most famous was in 2011, when President Barack Obama mocked him during his speech.
On social media, Trump acknowledged that he had boycotted the event for years because the press was being "extraordinarily bad" to him. However, he confirmed his attendance for the 2026 edition and expects it to be a "very special" night.
"The White House Correspondents Association has asked me, very nicely, to be the Honoree at this year’s Dinner, a long and storied tradition since it began in 1924, under then President Calvin Coolidge," the president wrote on his Truth Social account.
"In honor of our Nation’s 250th Birthday, and the fact that these 'Correspondents' now admit that I am truly one of the Greatest Presidents in the History of our Country, the G.O.A.T., according to many, it will be my Honor to accept their invitation and work to make it the GREATEST, HOTTEST, and MOST SPECTACULAR DINNER, OF ANY KIND, EVER!" he added.
The history of the White House Correspondents' Dinner
The event is attended primarily by White House correspondents, editors and media from numerous Washington, DC-based outlets, in addition to White House officials and various celebrities.
The first president to attend was Calvin Coolidge, who participated in the 1924 edition. That gesture inaugurated a tradition that would eventually transform the dinner into an annual ritual on Washington's political calendar.
Since then, almost every president has participated at least once during his term, except Donald Trump. During his first term, between 2017 and 2021, he did not attend any dinners.
At the 2025 edition, Alex Thompson, a journalist for Axios, starred in one of the most talked-about speeches of the evening. In front of many colleagues, he openly criticized the press in general for its role during the Biden administration, particularly for coverage of Biden's decline in office.
"Some people trust us less because of it. We bear some responsibility for faith in the media being at such lows. I say this because acknowledging errors builds trust, and being defensive about them further erodes it. We should have done better," Thompson said.