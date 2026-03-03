Trump announced that he will attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner for the first time

Published by Joaquín Núñez 2 de marzo, 2026

Donald Trump assured that he will attend the upcoming White House Correspondents' Dinner. The president will attend his first dinner next April 26, since he historically decided to skip the traditional annual event that brings together officials, journalists, and celebrities.

While he never participated as a sitting president, he did participate as a celebrity on several occasions. The most famous was in 2011, when President Barack Obama mocked him during his speech.

On social media, Trump acknowledged that he had boycotted the event for years because the press was being "extraordinarily bad" to him. However, he confirmed his attendance for the 2026 edition and expects it to be a "very special" night.

"The White House Correspondents Association has asked me, very nicely, to be the Honoree at this year’s Dinner, a long and storied tradition since it began in 1924, under then President Calvin Coolidge," the president wrote on his Truth Social account.

"In honor of our Nation’s 250th Birthday, and the fact that these 'Correspondents' now admit that I am truly one of the Greatest Presidents in the History of our Country, the G.O.A.T., according to many, it will be my Honor to accept their invitation and work to make it the GREATEST, HOTTEST, and MOST SPECTACULAR DINNER, OF ANY KIND, EVER!" he added.