State Department issues alert for Americans to leave 14 Middle East countries 'now'

Published by Sabrina Martin 2 de marzo, 2026

The Department of State of the United States on Monday issued an urgent warning to U.S. citizens in 14 countries in the Middle East, urging them to leave those territories "now" in the face of the worsening security situation in the region.

The message was disseminated on the social network X by Undersecretary of State Mora Namdar, who noted that Americans should leave using commercial transportation while it is available, due to "serious safety risks." The official communication comes amid a rapid military escalation that has altered both the strategic landscape and air mobility in the area.

The countries included in the alert

The warning covers Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. The geographic breadth of the warning rreflects the regional scope ofthe current crisisand the impact it could have on U.S. citizens and travelers.

Escalation and diplomatic tension



The State Department's call comes after, over the weekend, the United States and Israel conducted airstrikes against Iran. The Islamic Republic subsequently launched retaliatory strikes against U.S. bases in the Middle East The exchange of military action has raised tensions in an already unstable region and raised concerns for the safety of civilians and foreign personnel.

Air transport chaos

The immediate impact has also been felt in aviation. The attacks and the threat of further retaliationprovoked a disruption in air travel across much of the Middle East.

According to data from flight-tracking sites and government agencies, airspace or airports in Israel, Qatar, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates were closed. More than 2,800 flights to and from airports in the region were canceled on Sunday alone, and it is anticipated that the cancellations could extend beyond the weekend.

As a result, thousands of travelers have been stranded as major aviation hubs remain paralyzed.

Embassy fire in Riyadh

Amid rising regional tensions, a fire broke out at the U.S. embassy in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, after an explosion was heard, two sources told Reuters.

No additional details on the causes of the incident or possible damage or casualties have been offered so far.