Maduro's regime sent $5.2 billion in gold to Switzerland

Venezuela's gold exports to Switzerland have been paralyzed since 2017, when European Union sanctions were imposed.

(File) Former Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

(File) Former Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.AFP

Víctor Mendoza
Published by
Víctor Mendoza

Customs data revealed that Venezuela transported gold worth nearly 4.14 billion Swiss francs ($5.2 billion) to Switzerland during the first years of Nicolás Maduro's tenure.

According to the data, reviewed by Reuters, the Venezuelan regime sent 113 metric tons of the precious metal to Switzerland beginning in 2013, when Maduro took office, through 2016.

"The gold originated from Venezuela's central bank, Swiss broadcaster SRF said, at a time when the government was selling down gold to support its economy," Reuters noted.

The media outlet explained that Venezuela's gold exports to Switzerland were paralyzed since 2017, when the European Union sanctions were imposed.

The value was reported after, this Monday, Switzerland ordered the assets Maduro and 36 close associates have in the country to be frozen, but did not give any information about the possible value or the source of such funds.

The dictator faces justice

During the early hours of last Saturday morning, the U.S. Army penetrated Venezuelan airspace and executed bombing raids on numerous military bases in several cities of the South American country, including La Guaira, Caracas and Maracay.

A few minutes later, a squadron of the elite Delta Force unit captured both Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, for eventual transfer to the United States, where both face charges of drug trafficking and other crimes that could carry sentences of 20 years to life.

