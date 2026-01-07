Maduro's regime sent $5.2 billion in gold to Switzerland
Venezuela's gold exports to Switzerland have been paralyzed since 2017, when European Union sanctions were imposed.
Customs data revealed that Venezuela transported gold worth nearly 4.14 billion Swiss francs ($5.2 billion) to Switzerland during the first years of Nicolás Maduro's tenure.
According to the data, reviewed by Reuters, the Venezuelan regime sent 113 metric tons of the precious metal to Switzerland beginning in 2013, when Maduro took office, through 2016.
"The gold originated from Venezuela's central bank, Swiss broadcaster SRF said, at a time when the government was selling down gold to support its economy," Reuters noted.
The media outlet explained that Venezuela's gold exports to Switzerland were paralyzed since 2017, when the European Union sanctions were imposed.
The value was reported after, this Monday, Switzerland ordered the assets Maduro and 36 close associates have in the country to be frozen, but did not give any information about the possible value or the source of such funds.
The dictator faces justice
