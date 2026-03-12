Trump endorses a possible political career for Jake Paul during a rally in Kentucky

Published by Joaquín Núñez 11 de marzo, 2026

Donald Trump headlined an event in Kentucky. Accompanied by officials, candidates and thousands of supporters, the president highlighted his economic agenda, focusing on the 'Big Beautiful Bill,' also called the Working Families Tax Cuts Act. One of the most viral moments of the rally was when he brought Jake Paul on stage and endorsed a future political career.

The event took place at a warehouse operated by Verst Group Logistics in Hebron, just outside Burlington. There, Trump touted his economic agenda heading into the midterm elections.

"We have added 70,000 new construction jobs, including 8,000 brand new construction jobs in Kentucky. More Americans are working today than any time in history," the president said.

"One of the greatest victories we have achieved for hardworking Americans with the help of our great Republican majorities in Congress is No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Social Security, and, as I told you before, No Tax on Overtime. And every Democrat voted against it," he added.

To personify his agenda, he brought Paul Verst, CEO of Verst Logistics, on stage, as well as a bartender from Kentucky.

"This year, due to our President's No Taxes on Tips and Overtime policy, I got more in taxes back than I ever have, which has helped me get that much closer to my American Dream," the local worker celebrated.

Trump to Jake Paul: "You have my complete and total endorsement"

In the middle of the event, Jake Paul took the stage to greet the president and thank him for his leadership: "What Mr. Trump has taught me is courage. We never back down from a fight, even if they’re much bigger than you, much, much bigger than you."

"I feel all the local Kentuckians feel the same way. You guys have that fight. You guys have that swag. (...) My father taught me to fight and that all of our voices matter in America. I am never afraid to speak the truth," he added.

Later, Trump took the floor and predicted a political career for Paul, one that will have his support. "I’m going to make a prediction that you will be, in the not-too-distant future, running for political office. You have my complete and total endorsement," he added.

Trump reiterated his endorsement of Ed Gallrein against Thomas Massie

In addition, the president again criticized Thomas Massie, one of the House Republicans with whom he has clashed the most since returning to the White House. "He is disloyal to the Republican Party. He’s disloyal to the people of Kentucky. And most importantly—he is disloyal to the United States of America," Trump fired back.

Ahead of the midterm elections, the embattled chose to endorse Ed Gallrein, a Shelbyville farmer and former Navy SEAL, who was present at the event.

"You deserve an authentic, true Republican conservative that stands shoulder to shoulder with our president and the Republican Party and against the Democrats who are trying to destroy our nation," Gallrein exclaimed to those in attendance. In turn, he called Massie's criticism of the war with Iran "unforgivable."

Will Trump endorse Andy Barr for Senate?

The race to succeed Mitch McConnell in the Senate is close in Kentucky. Three competitive candidates are vying for the Republican nomination: congressman Andy Barr, former local attorney general, Daniel Cameron, and businessman Nate Morris.

During the rally, Trump thanked Barr, who was among those in attendance, for his loyalty over the years: "With us today are some of the amazing warriors who, unlike Massey, stood up for the working people of this Commonwealth. It's a great group of people. The people who built the nation, including a wonderful man who's been with me all the way, Congressman Andy Barr. He's a great man and a warrior."

An accident during the event

At one point, an elderly woman fainted in the stands in Kentucky. Trump slowed the event and the woman was assisted by first responders and Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.