Switzerland orders the immediate blocking of possible assets of Nicolás Maduro before his hearing

Published by Diane Hernández 5 de enero, 2026

The Swiss government ordered on Monday the immediate blocking of possible assets that former Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and people linked to him might possess in the Alpine country, with the explicit objective of preventing any flight of capital in the current context of political and judicial instability in Venezuela.

The decision was officially confirmed by the Swiss Federal Council, which specified in a statement that the measure also extends to "other people linked" to Maduro, including his wife Cilia Flores, close relatives and former ministers. At the same time, the government stressed that no member of the current Venezuelan regime in office is covered by this order.

According to the Swiss Federal Council, the blockade enters into force "with immediate effect" and will have an initial duration of four years, extendable if the situation so warrants. The main objective is to ensure that any illicitly acquired assets cannot leave Switzerland while their origin is being assessed.

Legal basis and preventive nature

The Federal Council explained that the measure is taken within the framework of the Federal Act on the Freezing and Return of Illicit Assets Held by Politically Exposed Persons Abroad (FIAA), a regulation that allows Switzerland to act preventively when there is a risk of withdrawal of funds of potentially illicit origin.

"In the event that subsequent judicial proceedings reveal that these funds are of illegal origin, Switzerland will ensure that they are returned for the benefit of the Venezuelan population," the official statement quoted by the AFP said.

The Swiss authorities emphasized that the blockade does not constitute a criminal sanction, but a precautionary measure, the purpose of which is to preserve the assets while the competent authorities determine their legality. In this regard, they recalled that it is up to the judicial authorities of the affected state to initiate the necessary criminal proceedings and to prove the illicit origin of the funds.