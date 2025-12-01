Steve Witkoff travels to Moscow at a key moment in Ukrainian peace talks

Published by Joaquín Núñez 30 de noviembre, 2025

Steve Witkoff will travel to Russia at a key moment in talks to end the war with Ukraine. The current U.S. special envoy for peace missions will leave for Moscow on Monday, just hours after meeting with the Ukrainian negotiators in Florida. The meeting was also attended by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jared Kushner, a key figure in Donald Trump's foreign policy during his first term.

Fox News was the first media outlet to report on Witkoff's trip, without specifying whether he will meet with Vladimir Putin or Sergei Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister. The White House diplomat already met with the Russian president in April, when they discussed the possibility of a cease-fire.

The last days of November have brought significant progress in peace talks to end the war that began in February 2022. Indeed, Ukraine accepted the fundamental terms of the latest White House proposal to end the conflict. It includes a clear division of territories and security guarantees for Ukraine, though key details remain to be confirmed.

Regarding the meeting between Witkoff, Rubio, and Kushner with Ukrainian officials, the secretary of state stated that "there is still much work to be done," while highlighting the growing optimism among the parties.

In his turn, the secretary of the Ukrainian Security Council, Rustem Umerov, who led the Kiev delegation, expressed himself in this regard on his X account: "We have clear directives and priorities: safeguarding Ukrainian interests, ensuring substantive dialogue, and advancing on the basis of the progress achieved in Geneva. We are working to secure real peace for Ukraine and reliable, long-term security guarantees."