"Another miracle on the Hudson": A plane crashes into the river and the occupants manage to save themselves

Authorities reported that a plane from Long Island went down in New York's Hudson River Monday night while attempting to make an emergency landing. In addition, it was learned that the pilot and passenger escaped by swimming to safety.

"The passengers were evaluated by Town of Newburgh Emergency Medical Services on scene before being transported to the hospital." the Middle Hope Fire Department wrote in a brief statement.

Similarly, the department detailed that the incident is under investigation.

"On arrival, units were initially unable to locate the aircraft in the water at the reported location. After a few minutes of searching the area by several first responders, the plane was ultimately located within the City of Newburgh," the department said.

For her part, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, called the safe and sound rescue of the two people "another miracle on the Hudson."

"Thank God both the pilot and passenger of a single engine plane that performed an ice landing near Newburgh have been located with only minor injuries," she wrote.