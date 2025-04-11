Trump's envoy Witkoff meets Putin in Russia to make progress towards peace in Ukraine

Published by Leandro Fleischer 11 de abril, 2025

US President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, met Friday with Russian President Valdimir Putin in St. Petersburg to discuss how to resolve the war conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Before the meeting between Witkoff and Putin, Trump stated on his social network Truth Social that "Russia has to get moving." He added: "Too many people are DYING, thousands a week, in a terrible and senseless war."

Possible phone dialogue between Putin and Trump



Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Kremlin, stated that a phone conversation between Putin and Trump is possible.

Peskov further maintained that it was "businesslike, it is after all a working meeting," Russian media outlet TASS indicated.

The Russian spokesman also stated that the conversation on various aspects of the agreement with Ukraine will continue.

Trump wants "the war to end"

Prior to the meeting, the White House noted that Witkoff traveled to Russia for direct dialogue with the Kremlin and Putin. It also added that it was a visit aimed at conducting a negotiation toward a ceasefire and a definitive peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

"As these negotiations are ongoing, I obviously will not get ahead of the president, or his team but I think the president has been quite clear that he's been continually frustrated with both sides of this conflict, and he wants to see this fighting end, and he wants the war to end," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.