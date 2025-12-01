Rubio calls meeting with Ukrainian delegation in Florida 'very productive,' announces Witkoff trip to Moscow this week

Published by Agustina Blanco 30 de noviembre, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio called talks held Sunday with a Ukrainian delegation in Florida "very productive." They were part of an initial effort to move toward a peace deal to end the conflict with Russia, although he warned that there is "much work to be done."

The discussions, which spanned more than four hours, were not limited to a possible ceasefire, but also covered long-term prosperity for Ukraine, Rubio noted.

"There are a lot of moving parts, and obviously there's another party involved here that will have to be a part of the equation," he told reporters, alluding to the Kremlin.

He also announced that efforts will continue this week with a trip to Moscow by special envoy Steve Witkoff, following previous contacts with Russian authorities that have allowed Washington to "have a pretty good understanding of their views as well."

The secretary of state also noted that "we continue to be realistic about how difficult this is, but optimistic."

Ukrainian Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, who led the Kiev delegation, noted via X: "We have clear directives and priorities: safeguarding Ukrainian interests, ensuring substantive dialogue, and advancing on the basis of the progress achieved in Geneva. We are working to secure real peace for Ukraine and reliable, long-term security guarantees."