Ukraine says it has agreed to 'core terms' of US peace deal proposal

Ukraine said on Tuesday that it has agreed to the "core terms" of the U.S. peace deal proposal to end its war with Russia.

Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council secretary, Rustem Umerov, posted on X: "We appreciate the productive and constructive meetings held in Geneva between the Ukrainian and U.S. delegations, as well as President Trump’s steadfast efforts to end the war.

"Our delegations reached a common understanding on the core terms of the agreement discussed in Geneva. We now count on the support of our European partners in our further steps. We look forward to organizing a visit of Ukraine’s President to the US at the earliest suitable date in November to complete final steps and make a deal with President Trump."

A U.S. official confirmed to NewsNation on Tuesday that Ukraine has agreed to the core elements of the peace proposal, with some details still to be worked out, The Hill news outlet reported.

Delegations from the U.S., Ukraine, and key European allies met in Geneva over the weekend to discuss the 28-point plan that the U.S. proposed last week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Monday that “the list of necessary steps to end the war can become workable.” He added that he planned to discuss “sensitive” outstanding issues with Trump.

