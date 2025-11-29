Hong Kong goes into mourning after deadly fire in residential complex

Published by Diane Hernández 29 de noviembre, 2025

Hong Kong on Saturday began an official three-day mourning period after a devastating fire swept through a cluster of skyscrapers in the Tai Po district, leaving at least 128 people dead, the AFP reported.

Earlier in the morning, Chief Executive John Lee and his cabinet stood in silence in front of the government building, where flags flew at half-mast. The tragedy, one of the worst recorded at a residential property in decades, is keeping numerous families awaiting information on dozens of missing people.

AFP crews observed a steady stream of neighbors laying flowers and messages of condolence near Wang Fuk Court, the eight-tower complex that was destroyed. The government set up condolence signing points throughout the city.

Families continue to visit hospitals and forensic centers. According to authorities, 89 bodies have not yet been identified and about a hundred people remain unaccounted for.

Several people watch the fire at a residential complex in Hong Kong.AFP.

An investigation into bamboo scaffolding and "highly flammable" materials

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire started on the complex's lower levels, where it was fueled by plastic construction mesh, bamboo scaffolding and other "highly flammable" materials, fire department officials said. Chief Andy Yeung said alarm systems in the eight buildings failed and that the responsibilities of the contractors would be evaluated.

Inhabitants of the complex told AFP that they did not hear any warning signal and had to warn door to door.

The anti-corruption agency arrested eight people linked to the renovation work, including consultants and subcontractors. Three other suspects had been arrested for allegedly leaving foam materials in fire-vulnerable areas.

Health authorities reported that dozens of people remain hospitalized, with 11 patients in critical condition and 21 critically ill. The head of security, Chris Tang, warned that new charred remains could be found as internal inspections progress.

The tragedy has mobilized neighbors and community organizations, which have set up drop-off points for clothing, food and basic necessities near the complex, as well as medical and psychological support. The government, for its part, provided temporary housing for some 800 people and activated a relief fund of 300 million Hong Kong dollars.

The fire, the deadliest in Hong Kong since 1948, prompted Chinese authorities to announce, via public broadcaster CCTV, a nationwide campaign to review and correct fire hazards in skyscrapers across the country.