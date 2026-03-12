Trump backs Brandon Herrera to fill seat vacated by Tony Gonzales in Texas

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 12 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed his support for Republican candidate Brandon Herrera in the race to fill the congressional seat being vacated by Rep. Tony Gonzales in Texas. Herrera, who represented that state's 23rd congressional district, withdrew from the race after facing mounting pressure from Republican leaders after it came to light that he had an extramarital affair with a former member of his staff in office. The woman subsequently committed suicide, a fact that intensified the scrutiny surrounding the congressman.

In announcing his endorsement on social media, Trump praised the support Herrera has received among conservatives and Republican lawmakers. In a post on Truth Social, the president wrote: "Brandon is strongly supported by many Highly Respected MAGA Warriors in Texas, and Republicans in the U.S. House."

In the same message, Trump claimed Herrera would help advance his policy goals in Congress. The president wrote: "As your next Congressman, he will work tirelessly to advance our MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN Agenda. ... Brandon will fight hard to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Advance MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Safeguard our Elections, Champion School Choice, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Support our Brave Military, Veterans, and Law Enforcement, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment."

Thanking Trump

Since Gonzales' withdrawal, Herrera has emerged as the leading contender to succeed him in the district, which stretches along the U.S.-Mexico border from San Antonio to El Paso and is widely considered a Republican stronghold. Herrera has described himself as a gun enthusiast and has campaigned on a platform closely aligned with Trump's policy agenda, emphasizing greater border control and other conservative priorities.

Following Trump's stated support, Herrera publicly thanked the president's endorsement through a message on X, in which he wrote: "Thank you President Trump. ... It’s now time to take the fight to the Democrats in November and continue working to deliver great wins for TX23 and the rest of the nation."

In the general election, Herrera is expected to face Democratic attorney Katy Padilla Stout for the House seat.