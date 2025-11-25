Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 24 de noviembre, 2025

On Voz News, Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed former U.S. Naval Intelligence Commander Jesús Romero about the decision by the Administration of President Donald Trump to include the Cartel of the Suns on the list of terrorist organizations, in a new episode of his onslaught against the socialist dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro, whom he considers the leader of this drug trafficking group.

"I suppose that yes there could be some kind of negotiation [between Trump and Maduro] but I think the content would be under the platform of how they would be surrendering, because in no way can these individuals negotiate if they are going to leave the country. Simply now what is left is to face their prosecuted cases in the United States for drug trafficking and terrorism. [...] While Nicolás Maduro was dancing, there were B-52 planes carrying out night flights off the coast of Venezuela. We also saw the activities of destroyers and amphibious ships conducting operations near the Gulf of Paria in rehearsals and practices in case the U.S. president calls for military action," Romero said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.