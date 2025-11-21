The Kremlin urges Zelensky to negotiate "now" while Ukraine demands "a real and dignified peace"
The Trump administration's 28-point peace plan, reported by several media outlets this week, would include an agreement to halt NATO expansion and the use of $100 billion in frozen Russian assets for reconstruction in Ukraine.
The Kremlin on Friday urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, to begin negotiations "now" or face losing more territory, following the leak of an alleged U.S. peace plan that would include significant concessions to Russia, AFP reported.
According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, "the effective work of the Russian armed forces should convince Zelensky and his regime that it is better to negotiate and do so now, better to do so now than later." Peskov added that "his room for maneuver is shrinking as he loses territory to the Russian armed forces’ offensive," and noted, per the report, that he had not officially received the U.S. plan.
Ukraine warned that it will not accept any plan that crosses its "red lines." Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security Council and one of the chief negotiators, stated on Facebook: "There can be no decisions outside the framework of our sovereignty, the security of our people, or our red lines — now or ever."
Likewise, Khrystyna Hayovyshyn, Ukraine’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, stated on Thursday at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council: "Our red lines are clear and unbreakable."
Zelensky’s reaction
"The American side presented points of a plan to end the war-their vision. I outlined our key principles. We agreed that our teams will work on the points to ensure it’s all genuine," he said on his X profile.
He also added: "We're geared up for clear and honest work-Ukraine, the U.S., our European and global partners."
The "truly vital European, Ukrainian interests"
Zelensky said that this Friday he would have a call with his main allies to discuss the United States' plan to end the war with Russia, senior government officials in Kiev and London confirmed to AFP.
A few hours later, French President Emmanuel Macron and the heads of the German and British governments, Friedrich Merz and Keir Starmer, joined the call with the Ukrainian leader and according to reports, emphasized that the Ukrainian military must remain capable of defending the country's sovereignty.
In the telephone meeting, the four leaders reaffirmed, according to the German government, the goal to "safeguard the truly vital European, Ukrainian interests."
Trump's Russia-Ukraine peace plan and his demands.
The 28-point peace plan, released by Axios, The Financial Times and The New York Times, and reviewed by the Associated Press, would include an agreement to stop NATO expansion and the use of $100 billion in frozen Russian assets for reconstruction in Ukraine.
However, the proposal has been criticized for being too favorable to Russia, as it demands territorial concessions from Ukraine, including the Donbas region.
The draft, prepared by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff, ensures that Ukraine would not join NATO, recognizes Russian as an official national language, accepts the Russian branch of the Orthodox Church, reduces the Ukrainian military by half, limits the possession of heavy weapons and prohibits the presence of foreign troops on the territory, among other issues, The Financial Times reported.
The plan also stipulates that Russia make certain concessions, including a promise not to attack Ukraine again and give up $100 billion in frozen assets for reconstruction in its neighboring country, according to the AP.
The 28 points of Trump's plan for Ukraine according to AFP:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expects to discuss the plan with his American counterpart in the coming days.
Below are the 28 points of the plan, according to the draft consulted by AFP:
- Ukraine's sovereignty will be confirmed.
- A comprehensive non-aggression agreement will be concluded between Russia, Ukraine and Europe.
- Russia will not be expected to invade neighboring countries and NATO will not expand further.
- A dialogue will be held between Russia and NATO, mediated by the United States.
- Ukraine will receive reliable security guarantees.
- The size of the Ukrainian military will be limited to 600,000 troops.
- Ukraine agrees to state in its Constitution that it will not join NATO.
- NATO agrees not to position troops in Ukraine.
- European fighter jets will remain stationed in Poland.
- The United States will receive compensation for security guarantees.
- A powerful comprehensive package of measures to rebuild Ukraine, with special financing support worked out by the World Bank.
- Russia will become part of the global economy again, with reintegration into the G8.
- $100 billion in frozen Russian assets will be invested in U.S.-led initiatives to rebuild and invest in Ukraine, with the U.S. receiving 50% of the proceeds from this operation.
- A joint U.S.-Russian working group will be established on security issues.
- Russia will reflect in its legislation its policy of non-aggression toward Europe and Ukraine.
- The United States and Russia will agree to extend the validity of treaties on nonproliferation and nuclear arms control, including the START I Treaty.
- Ukraine agrees to be a non-nuclear state under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
- The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will be reactivated under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and the electricity produced will be distributed equally between Russia and Ukraine.
- Both countries agree to implement educational programs in schools and society aimed at promoting understanding and tolerance.
- Crimea, Lugansk and Donetsk will be recognized as de facto Russian, including by the United States.
- Both the Russian Federation and Ukraine pledge not to change these arrangements by force.
- Russia will not prevent Ukraine from using the Dnieper River for its commercial activities.
- A humanitarian committee will be established to resolve prisoner exchanges.
- Ukraine will hold an election within 100 days.
- All parties involved in the conflict will receive full amnesty for their actions.
- This agreement will be legally binding. The Peace Council, led by U.S. President Donald Trump, will oversee its implementation.
- As soon as all parties have accepted the agreement, a ceasefire will enter into force immediately.